Date announced for naked bike ride’s return to Portsmouth

NAKED cyclists are due to ride around Portsmouth next month.

Portsmouth Naked Bike Ride is returning this year with the theme As Bare As You Dare.

In its eighth year, the event does not require all cyclists to take part while naked but it is an option.

The organisers host the event to ‘draw attention to the absurdity of oil and gas dependency and to celebrate the potential of cycling and the human body’.

The Portsmouth event takes place on Saturday, June 2 at 1pm with a 2.30pm start.

It will start at the south end of Peronne Road, in Hilsea, near the footbridge before heading through the city and to the seafront.

For more information visit facebook.com/Portsmouthwnbr.