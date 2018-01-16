Date is announced for Portsmouth twinning quiz

Have your say

A QUIZ night celebrating Portsmouth’s work with twin town Caen is being held next week.

On Friday, January 26 at 7.30pm, the Portsmouth and Caen Twinning Association is hosting a quiz night at the Portsmouth Guildhall to support continuing twinning activities.

The event will be in the Lord Mayor’s banqueting suite.

Tickets for the event cost £10 and can either be purchased from Tango Tea in Albert Road, Portsmouth, or from eventbrite.co.uk. A finger food buffet is included with the ticket.

For more information go to portsmouthcaen.wixsite.com/twinning.