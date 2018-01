Have your say

A DATE has been set for this year’s Festival of Portchester.

The event, which will be raising money for Children with Cancer UK, will be held on Sunday, April 29.

Organisers Every Little Detail and GoGeek Events have promised the appearance of the batmobile, comic props and cosplay, as well as a prosecco bar, food stalls and live entertainment for visitors to enjoy.

Entry on the day will cost £1.