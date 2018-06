Have your say

A CHARITY sale will be taking place later this month to raise money for two causes.

Elizabeth Humphries will be holding a bric-a-brac and cake sale on Saturday, June 16, from 10am-4pm at 9 Tukes Avenue in Bridgemary, Gosport.

The proceeds from the event will be going towards The Big Match – a charity that supports The Brain Tumour Charity and Action For Children.