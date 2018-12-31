Date set for first Southsea beach clean of 2019

FOR those looking to do more for the environment as a new year’s resolution, a beach clean will be taking place in Southsea this weekend.

Southsea Beachwatch will be hosting a beach clean on Saturday, January 5, starting by the Coffee Cup on Eastney Esplanade.

The beach clean will start at 10am on the day, with equipment supplied for everyone who comes along for the two-hour event.

So far, 105 people have registered for the day on the Marine Conservation Society website – but all are welcome to attend.

Rubbish from the beach is also being used by Sarah Mitas from Make in Fratton, to make a chandelier for the group’s workshop.