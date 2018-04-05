Date set for next Portsmouth meeting of Dickens fellowship

Have your say

THE next meeting of the Birthplace Branch of the Dickens Fellowship will be held next week.

Thelma Grove will be giving a talk to the group called Charles Dickens and the Poor Man’s Child.

The meeting is on April 10 at St Swithun’s Church Hall, on Waverley Road, Southsea.

It starts at 2.30pm and anyone is welcome. For members of the Birthplace Branch of the Dickens Fellowship the event is free while non-members have to pay £1.

As previously reported in The News, the Charles Dickens Birthplace Museum recently re-opened following a refurbishment.

For information call Geoffrey Christopher on (023) 9266 4205.