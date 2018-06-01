Date set for popular Bedhampton Summer Show

Have your say

A date has been set for this year’s Bedhampton Summer Show which sees people from across Havant and the wider area enjoy a day of activities.

Thousands of people go along to Bidbury Mead, off Bidbury Lane, for the event which has grown in popularity over the years.

After a Teddy Bear’s Picnic at 1pm, the mayor of Havant Councillor Peter Wade will open proceedings at 2pm with a dove release.

Throughout the afternoon, the main arena will have a children’s fancy dress competition, family tug-of-war, novelty races, the Para Samba Steel Band and Juggling Jake.

Surrounding the arena will be the full range of stalls selling toys, books, plants, bottles, fashion accessories, cakes and bric-a-brac.

There will also be a children’s cart ride, bouncy castle, face painting and a treasure island.

Proceeds from the show on Saturday, July 7, go towards the work of the St Thomas with St Nicholas Church.