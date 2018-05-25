Date set for QA Hospital summer fair

A SUMMER fair is being held again following the success of last year’s event.

Portsmouth Hospitals Charity is hosting the family fun day at Queen Alexandra Hospital, in Cosham, to help raise money for its wards and departments.

The day will have a bouncy castle, pony rides, raffle and lots of other fun activities for all ages. There will also be free entry and parking.

Last year, hundreds of people attended the fair, raising thousands of pounds for equipment to help QA Hospital’s patients and benefit its staff.

The event is on July 22 between midday and 4pm.