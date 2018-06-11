Date set for summer tea dance for dementia

A SUMMER tea dance will be taking place in Lee-on-the-Solent later this month in a bid to unite people living with dementia.

Fareham and Gosport Dementia Action Group has organised the event, which will be taking place on Wednesday, June 20 at St Faith’s Church in Victoria Square, from 2-4pm.

Home Instead Fareham and Gosport, Gracewell Healthcare Fareham, Eight Wealth Management and Fareham Lions Club are sponsoring the event to make it free.

All are welcome to attend.

John James, chair of the Fareham and Gosport Dementia Action Group, said: ‘This is a fabulous opportunity for people to come along and join in – and it’s all free thanks to the generosity of our sponsors.

‘We want to ensure everyone gets to hear about it and benefit from a great afternoon of fun.

‘If you know someone who would like to come along to this event please contact Home Instead on 01329 282469 to reserve a place.’