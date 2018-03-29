Day-by-day guide to Portsmouth’s weather this bank holiday weekend

Have your say

SKIES are likely to be grey as the city gears up to enjoy the bank holiday weekend.

Met Office forecasters have predicted lots of rain over the next four days – with little chance of sunshine in between.

Here’s the breakdown of what you can expect from now until Monday:

___

Friday

Temperatures are set to peak at 7C but will feel as low as 3C.

A cloudy start to the day is likely, with rain from 9am until 10pm.

Saturday

Rain is expected from 4am until late morning, with grey skies likely throughout the evening.

Temperatures will peak at 8C and winds could reach 22mph at about 4pm.

Sunday

Today looks to be the driest day of the bank holiday weekend, with forecasters predicting rain only from 10pm.

However, the Met Offices still expects Sunday to be cloudy – with temperatures hitting 6C at their highest and feeling as low as 1C.

Monday

Today is set to be the wettest and windiest day of the city’s long weekend.

Heavy rain is expected from 1am through to 10pm and winds could reach speeds of 30mph at 7am.

It may feel relatively warm, with temperatures likely to peak at 9C and feel like 6C.