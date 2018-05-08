DEAR FIONA: Should I confront husband over condom in his pocket?

Q While doing the washing last week, I found a condom in my husband’s trouser pocket.

For the past four years, we’ve been trying to have a child, so why on earth would he need a condom?

Now I can’t shake the suspicion that he is having an affair and it’s making me feel betrayed and angry. How can he do this to me and what should I do – let it slide or confront him?

A Odd as it might be, there could be a perfectly innocent reason as to why he has a condom.

He may have simply picked it up or perhaps someone is playing a prank on him.

Whatever the reason, please don’t jump to the worst possible conclusion until you’ve had a chance to talk with your husband.

You need to do this right away, because if you continue to worry about it, you will find it increasingly difficult to trust him.

Should your worst fears be realised, please contact Relate (relate.org.uk) for advice and support.

Q Before he passed away, I looked after my elderly father for several years, who battled with both prostate cancer and dementia.

He was very hard work but I was happy to care for him as my sister lives on the other side of the country and has a tough job, as well as three teenage children.

Towards the end of his life, though, I developed M.E and I didn’t have the energy to manage. My sister was forced to take over. I never saw dad again and he died a few months later.

Since the funeral she’s ignored all my messages. Why is she doing this to me?

A It’s possible that she doesn’t understand just how debilitating M.E. can be and thinks you used it as an excuse to pass your father’s care across to her. Or she may simply resent the fact that she had to make some major changes to her life to care for your father.

The bottom line is, you won’t know until you’ve had a chance to talk to her. If she won’t respond, could you contact other members of the family?