Debut festival is set to celebrate Britain’s best

GROUNDS surrounding an historic country house are set to be transformed as a colourful new festival makes its debut.

Stansted Park near Rowlands Castle will play host to the first Nostalgia Show at the end of this month in a celebration of the so-called ‘cool Britain’ of days gone by.

The two-day fixture – which organisers have dubbed a ‘magical step back in time’ – will combine music, food, drink, dance and fashion in a bid to embrace the quirks of six decades of vintage Britain, beginning in the 1930s.

Set to be held on Saturday, June 30 and Sunday, July 1, the feat is the brainchild of organising duo Lucy Wood and Alex Cvijovic – who heads up renowned Southsea-based events outfit The Vintage Parade.

The pair said: ‘We’ve pulled together a wonderful group of performers – from big bands, to 40s jazz to Northern Soul.

‘We love the energy of the music, the vibrancy of the clothes and the whole community feel of the post-war years and we wanted to share our passion with like-minded friends.

‘Our vision is to bring all ages together to bask in the charm of days gone by – the music, the cars, the fun – and the food.’

Kick-starting from 10.30am on the Saturday and concluding at 9pm a day later, the Nostalgia Show will boast two classic car shows – each showcasing 30 years of motoring.

On day one, visitors can browse vehicles hailing from the 1930s, 1940s and 1950s – while day two will welcome machines borne from the swinging 60s, the 1970s and the 1980s.

Offbeat vintage pastimes will also be placed under the spotlight – as welly wanging, wheel barrow races, bingo, baking, Punch and Judy shows and fairground rides make an appearance.

This, as well as offerings from themed bars and street food vendors, will be accompanied by music from top-billed acts the Spitfire Sisters – who will bring an eight-piece backing band – and swing collective the Ding Dong Daddios.

Daily tickets for the Nostalgia Show begin at £19.80 for adults and £13.20 for under-16s.

To learn more about the event, book tickets, or register your own classic car to attend, visit thenostalgiashow.com