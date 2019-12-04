HMS Queen Elizabeth has returned to home to Portsmouth after her deployment to the USA for WESTLANT 19.

The Royal Navy carrier sailed into the harbour this morning and docked beside her sister ship HMS Prince of Wales in Portsmouth for the first time. Here are our best pictures.

Crowds gathered to welcome HMS Queen Elizabeth home. Picture: LPhot Dan Rosenbaum

HMS Queen Elizabeth docking in Portsmouth Naval Base alongside HMS Prince of Wales. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Crowds welcome HMS Queen Elizabeth home.

