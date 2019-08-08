Abandoned Royal Navy buildings in Lee-on-the-Solent set to be transformed into 20 new homes

Have your say

PLANS have been submitted for dilapidated naval buildings to be redeveloped into housing.

Three vacant buildings on the former HMS Daedalus site, Frobisher Block, Wykeham Hall and Keith Cottage, will be converted into 14 contemporary apartments and six new houses, subject to planning permission.

HMS Daedalus closed for good in 1996.

The plans have been submitted by Wates Residential, which is also working on building 200 homes in the nearby Daedalus Village.

It is hoped this scheme will merge ‘seamlessly’ with the current development.

Paul Nicholls, managing director of Wates, said: ‘This project offers a fantastic opportunity to uncover the rich history of this site by bringing a number of currently derelict naval buildings back to life, and make them useful for the community once again.

‘We have worked long and hard on the design and the result is a proposal that we are proud of as it conserves the naval heritage of the Daedalus site whilst also meeting local housing needs.’

The proposal is for six semi-detached houses, 14 apartments, car parking and landscaping.

After the Second World War, HMS Daedalus was used as a technical training facility, specifically incorporating hovercraft and helicopter testing.

Wykeham Hall was built in 1895 spent most of its life as a major Fleet Air Arm headquarters.

The Keith Cottages are a pair of Victorian properties which were formerly used as married officers’ quarters.

Wates Residential believes that Gosport Borough Council will be considering the development for decision this autumn.