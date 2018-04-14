Action-packed exercise on fictional Caribbean island

HMS Collingwood held its bi-annual Exercise Trafalgar – an intensive Command, Leadership and Management (CLM) exercise following the theme of a disaster relief scenario.

The scheme is now in its eighth year, providing junior officers and sailors from the Warfare and Weapon Engineering branches the opportunity to build upon the leadership and teamwork skills gained during their initial training.

Captain Rob Vitali presents the Spartan Trophy to AB McQuillian

The action-packed exercise was set on the fictional Caribbean Island of Santissima Trinidad which had suffered widespread devastation following a hurricane.

Over 250 trainees and staff took part in the two-day exercise with the trainees split into 10 teams aiming to win the coveted Cockerel Trophy.

Team Neptune emerged winners, while Sub-Lieutenant Watson (Neptune) and Able Seaman McQuillian (Revenge) were awarded the Spartan Trophy for the most outstanding officer/trainee.

Exercise co-ordinator Lieutenant Gary Chambers said: ‘The weekend was an enormous success. We have seen some impressive individual and team performances throughout the exercise.

‘Hopefully the experience will act as a taster for the sort of activity our future officers and sailors will likely face when they get out into the Fleet.’