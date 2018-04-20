Action-packed line-up revealed for HMS Collindwood open day 2018

Have your say

MUSCULAR might, terrific team work and remarkable resolve – these are all the key ingredients for the perfect field fun crew.

And now teams from across the world are preparing to put these characteristics to the test at one of the Royal Navy’s most popular open days.

Excitement is once again building ahead of this year’s Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity Field Gun Competition in June.

The action-packed display will be the star attraction at this year’s HMS Collingwood Open Day, which is set to kick off on Saturday, June 2.

Squads from all three military wings will be jetting into the naval base to compete in the contest of strength and team work for the Brickwoods Trophy.

The contest is fast and furious and sees crews of 18 people run, dismantle, reassemble and fire a one-tonne artillery gun in the fastest time.

It is just one of the bumper attractions taking place at this year’s spectacle, which regularly pulls in thousands of visitors to Collingwood.

Other crowd-pleasers at the annual show include live entertainment and displays.

Youngsters will be in for an exciting day too, with a free fun fair for older children and toddler zone for tots.

Visitors will also get a chance to have a nose around parts of the base, to get a rare insight into how the Royal Navy trains future generations of sailors.

Revellers will be able to see, first-hand, how sailors learn to navigate a ship into harbour on Collingwood’s hi-tech warship bridge simulator.

Advanced tickets for the open day are now on sale for the public at ticketzone.co.uk

Entrance tickets range from £4 to £8 online or £20 for a family ticket. They are more expensive on the day.

A free bus service has also been set up to run twice per hour between Fareham and Gosport and back.

Gates on the day open at 9.30am.

For more information about the event, see royalnavy.mod.uk/Collingwood-Openday