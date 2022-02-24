Ukraine war latest: Russian forces take Chernobyl power station, Britain announces 'massive' sanction package after Russia invades Ukraine, plus all the latest from Day One of conflict
BRITS are being urged to leave Ukraine ‘immediately’ as Russia launches an invasion of the country.
Explosions have been reported across the country through the early hours of this morning.
Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee Tom Tugendhat condemned Russia’s ‘vile act of war’ against Ukraine.
EU foreign affairs policy chief Josep Borrell said the events in Ukraine mark ‘among the darkest (hours) for Europe since the end of World War Two’.
Britain’s ambassador to Ukraine urged UK nationals to leave Ukraine immediately.
Read More
Melinda Simmons wrote on Twitter: ‘We advise GB nationals to leave Ukraine immediately if you judge that it is safe to do so from your location. Please call +380 44 490 3660 if you need assistance.’
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said: ‘Vladimir Putin’s attack on Ukraine is unprovoked and unjustifiable. His actions will have horrendous and tragic consequences that will echo throughout the world and throughout history.’
SEE ALSO: Ukraine crisis: UK to 'respond decisively' as Boris Johnson 'appalled' by Russian invasion
The UK Foreign Office has said people should not attempt to cross from Russia into Ukraine.
The official advice was updated on Thursday to say: ‘There are multiple reports of widespread military activity in Ukraine. You should not attempt to cross into Ukraine from Russia.’
For all the latest updates follow our live blog below.
Subscribe here for unlimited access to all our coverage, including Pompey, for just 26p a day.
Ukraine Live: Latest updates as Russia begins invasion
Last updated: Thursday, 24 February, 2022, 17:45
- Russia has begun a ‘full-scale’ invasion of Ukraine
- Explosions reported across the country
- Brits told to ‘leave immediately’
Condition of Chernobyl power plant is ‘unknown’ following battle
Russian forces seize control of Chernobyl power plant
UK will implement “the largest and most severe package of economic sanctions that Russia has ever seen”
Boris Johnson told the Commons the UK will implement “the largest and most severe package of economic sanctions that Russia has ever seen” in response to the invasion of Ukraine.
Putin claims there was ‘no other way’ to defend Russia than by invading
Putin was ‘always determined to attack his neighbour'
Boris Johnson is giving a statement in Parliament now.
He just said that the only conclusion after Russia spurned every opportunity for diplomacy was that Putin was ‘always determined to attack his neighbour'
US believes this is the ‘initial phase’ of invasion
Russia has ‘attacked hospitals’ in Ukraine, it has been claimed
Exact time that PM will make statement to MPs
Boris Johnson will be making a fresh statement on the Ukraine crisis.
He will be addressing MPs this evening.