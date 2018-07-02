Armed Forces Day celebrates heroism of veterans and serving personnel

VETERANS, families and service personnel celebrated the continued hard work of the armed forces at the weekend.

Saturday’s Armed Forces Day was celebrated across the region, with events showcasing everything the forces have to offer.

Armed Forces Day Portsmouth - The PWRR Reserve'Picture: Vernon Nash (180399-019) PPP-180630-212913006

At Southsea Common hundreds gathered to see the HMS Collingwood Volunteer Band, a fleet of display vehicles and more.

Kenneth Webb, 90 from Bracknell, said: ‘I used to be in the RAF myself – I served for two years as a flight mechanic.

‘It is always important to show respect to the armed forces, so I think events such as this are fantastic and it’s great to see so many other people here.’

Deputy Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, Cllr David Fuller, was at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard for the Armed Forces Day celebrations.

Fort Cumberland Guard and cannon''(180399-033)

He said: ‘I went to Southsea Common this morning to raise the flag and am going back for the afternoon.

‘It’s brilliant that there are these free events in the city for people to celebrate our armed forces.

‘Everyone is here to show appreciation for the work they do to keep us safe and to recognise that is very important.’

In Gosport, an event was held in Walpole Park after the ceremonial flag raising outside Town Hall.

Organiser Bob Bartlett said: ‘I wanted us to have something in Gosport to celebrate Armed Forces Day because with our heritage it would be a shame not to do anything.

‘We have a lot of veterans in our area, some much younger than others, and it’s important to remember what they have done for us and the rest of the country.’