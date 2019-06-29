ARMED FORCES DAY: Everything you need to know about events in Portsmouth, Gosport and Hayling Island

Have your say

MILITARY parades and live music will take centre stage as communities celebrate Armed Forces Day this weekend.

Portsmouth Historic Dockyard is the focal point of the city’s celebrations. The free occasion kicks off from 10am today with a ceremonial flag raising.

Reservists from 4th Battalion, The Princess of Wales's Royal Regiment at a previous Armed Forces Day event in Portsmouth'Picture: Vernon Nash (180399-019)

The dockyard will be full of attractions, including live displays by the city’s Military Wives’ Choir and Rose and Thistle Pipes and Drums in the morning and a Michael Bublé and Abba tribute acts in the afternoon.

Members of the Royal Marines School of Music will take centre stage between 12.15pm and 12.45pm for a live show before an armed forces parade sets off at 1pm. The day ends at 5.30pm.

Over the harbour in Gosport a parade will also be staged.

Sailors from HMS Sultan will lead the march at 10.45am from ferry gardens through High Street and into Walpole Park, where the main event is being held.

They will be joined by a field gun crews, cadet units and a platoon of veterans.

Walpole Park itself will be packed with military displays, community stands, activities, food and entertainment from 10am to 4pm.

While on Hayling Island, a two-day revival festival is being held.

Inn On The Beach, off Sea Front, has teamed up with the Royal British Legion, Salvation Army, army reserve and army careers team to put on the festival.

It will feature vintage cars, armed vehicles, music and entertainment. People will also be wearing 1940s dress.

The spectacle takes place between 9am and 6pm on both days.