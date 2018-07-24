Army officer to be sentenced over death of soldier during training exercise

AN ARMY officer is facing sentence after being convicted over the killing of a 21-year-old soldier who was fatally shot during a training exercise.

Captain Jonathan Price, 32, was last month found guilty of manslaughter by gross negligence following a seven-week court martial at Bulford, Wiltshire.

Ranger Michael Maguire was one of several soldiers who came under machine gun fire during an exercise at the Castlemartin Training Area in Pembrokeshire in May 2012 for members of the 1st Battalion, Royal Irish Regiment.

Rgr Maguire, from County Cork, Ireland, died after being struck in the forehead by a stray bullet from a general-purpose machine gun (GPMG).

Two other officers, Lieutenant Colonel Richard Bell, 45, and Warrant Officer Stuart Pankhurst, 40, were convicted of negligently performing a duty.

The three defendants were accused of having a ‘total disregard for the safety’ of their men when they organised a live ammunition training exercise ahead of deployment to Kenya, the court martial heard.