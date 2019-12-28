BAE Systems launches huge hunt for new apprentices across the Portsmouth area

DEFENCE giant BAE Systems has revealed ambitions to recruit a record-breaking number of apprentices.

The firm aims to find 800 apprentices in 2020. The new recruits will join more than 25 schemes across the company's air, maritime, land and cyber divisions, combining recognised qualifications with on-the-job training.

Apprentices could find themselves working in Portsmouth supporting the Royal Navy’s two new aircraft carriers, or roles elsewhere developing the navy’s new Dreadnought submarines.

Charles Woodburn, chief executive of BAE Systems, said: ‘Our apprentices are the lifeblood of our business.

‘I'm incredibly proud of the significant contribution they make to the design and delivery of our most complex products, equipment and services, helping to ensure BAE Systems remains at the forefront of technology and innovation and safeguards our national security for decades to come.

‘As technology and our workplace evolves, it's critical that we continue to invest in training the next generation of engineers and leaders.’

BAE Systems said it invested more than £100m in education, skills and early careers activities in the UK in 2018, and has around 2,000 apprentices in training, with about 95 per cent securing permanent roles. Recruitment runs until February 28.