Bakers create a giant slice of history with edible carrier replica

IT contained more than seven kilograms of flour and took more than 100 hours to make.

It might not be quite the size of HMS Queen Elizabeth, but this eight-foot replica of the 65,000-tonne carrier is still an extremely impressive piece of construction.

The cake was presented to the Queen at the formal commissioning ceremony of the navy’s newest warship.

It has been created by award-winning Scottish cake designers 3D Cakes, who were tasked by the Royal Navy in May with creating the replica ship.

Weighing in at 150kg, the cake will take pride of place at the navy’s culinary school.

David Duncan, founder and lead designer of 3D Cakes, said: ‘It’s been an honour for us to create a cake for the Queen’s commissioning ceremony of HMS Queen Elizabeth.

‘We love a challenge at 3D Cakes, so when we were given the brief to create the 8ft replica ship we knew that it would be hard but also something that we would never forget.

‘Luckily, we got some help on the cake from two navy chefs, Jessica Mycroft and Aaron Wright from HMS Queen Elizabeth, who gave us excellent insight into the look and feel of the ship.’

The cake was ceremonially cut by Steward Callum Hui, 17, and Karen Kyd, Captain Jerry Kyd’s wife.