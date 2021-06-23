Reservist Gunner Johnathon Dorward, 21, is part of the British Army's cycling team

The 21-year-old Gunner’s time with the reserves has given him the opportunity to compete in cycling at the highest level, as part of the British Army’s official cycling team.

Made up of 10 soldiers drawn from across the army, the Hilsea-based artilleryman is the only reservist to be part of the set up, which competes across the UK.

‘I was ecstatic when I became part of the team,’ said Gnr Dorward, who is part of 295 Battery Royal Artillery in Hilsea. ‘I am the only reservist in the army cycling set up and it’s an amazing opportunity.

Gunner Johnathon Dorward, pictured front, training at the Mountbatten Centre's cycling track.

‘To be in a pro-cycling set up isn’t really that common unless you’re extremely lucky or talented. So to be on a team that races at the highest level nationally is an opportunity I wouldn’t really have had before.’

And he said that his time in the saddle has taken his fitness to new heights.

He said: ‘I used to be massively overweight. I got into cycling at 18. I used to weigh 110kg. Now I’m 70kg. That’s all through cycling. It’s been a massive change in my life.’

Gnr Dorward, who is training to become a commercial pilot, now has his eyes set on his next competition, the army championships on June 30 before competing in the Beaumont Trophy road race against some of the best cyclists in Britain on September 26.

