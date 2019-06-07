Best photos as Hayling Island marks D-Day 75 with commemorative memorial

HRH The Duke of Gloucester was present at the Combined Operations Pilotage Parties (COPP) memorial, on the seafront at Hayling Island at the invitation of Robin Walton who had planned the memorial over many years. Also present was The Lord Lieutenant of Hampshire, Nigel Atkinson, Hayling Schools Choir, Hampshire Police Band, local MP Alan Mak and the Fort Cumberland Guard. There was a display of military vehicles with 'Winston Churchill' being driven in one to speak to those gathered and the Hampshire Police Band. Read our full story here.

