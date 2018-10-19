Best photos as HMS Queen Elizabeth sails into New York City

HMS Queen Elizabeth sailed down the Hudson River into New York City as part of its historic deployment to the US.

The £3.1bn warship will be spending a week in the Big Apple and will host national and international events.

HMS Queen Elizabeth arrives in New York City. Picture: Royal Navy

The Royal Navy have released a series of pictures showing the warship sailing into New York today (October 19).

Air Engineering Technician Aaron Moment, who is part of the detachment from RNAS Yeovilton’s 845 Naval Air Squadron on board, said: ‘This will be my second time in New York but I am really excited to be going back with my squadron as part of HMS Queen Elizabeth.

‘We’re all planning on seeing the sights, taking a trip to Times Square and paying respects at the 9/11 memorial.

‘The last few weeks at sea have been challenging but I have loved every minute of it.

‘We have all put in a lot of hard work and performed really well. Seeing the F-35 Lightning jets landing on board for the first time was a real highlight too.’