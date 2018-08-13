British firm creates new watch to celebrate HMS Prince of Wales

THIS is the new watch that has been crafted to mark the creation of Britain’s newest aircraft carrier.

The timepiece is commemorating HMS Prince of Wales, the second of the Queen Elizabeth-class supercarriers.

Created by British firm, Christopher Ward, the watch’s face is emblazoned with the silhouette of the new warship.

Each design is engraved with its own unique serial number, with £10 from every sale being donated to the carrier’s welfare fund supporting the ship’s company.

Captain Ian Groom, commanding officer of Prince of Wales, said: ‘This watch presents an opportunity to have a permanent reminder of the outstanding national endeavour and achievement that is the build of HMS Prince of Wales.

‘It is entirely fitting that we mark this achievement with a British-made watch which mirrors the engineering precision and innovation that has been used to complete these great and iconic ships, while also raising funds to support the young men and woman who are serving and will serve in HMS Prince of Wales.’

HMS Prince of Wales will be based in Portsmouth, arriving in 2019. She is currently being built in Rosyth, Scotland.

Watch designs range from £445 for a Nato design to £530 for a stainless steel bracelet piece.

For details, call 01628 763040 or email Richard.Dalziel@christopherward.co.uk​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​