Campaigners in march for Palestine

Have your say

PROTESTORS gathered with a mission to demand freedom and justice for Palestine.

Members of Portsmouth and Southdowns Palestine Solidarity campaign led hordes of protestors on a march from Guildhall Square and through Commercial Road on Saturday to raise awareness of what they say is the oppression and destruction of the state.

The event was organised by Jon Woods following Donald Trump’s announcement that he would be moving a US Embassy to Jerusalem.

Some protestors held flags while others had placards that read ‘Dump Trump’, ‘Fight Bigotry’ and ‘Freedom for Palestine’.

Mark Sage, a member of the group, said: ‘We’re all here today to demand justice.

‘This demonstration shows people that we do not accept anybody that tries to oppress, attack or kill.

Mark said that the situation is critical

‘People are starving and unable to rebuild their homes destroyed by attacks in 2014. Donald Trump is exacerbating the situation,’ he added.

‘Since his comments, 15 people have been shot dead. Children are being imprisoned, shackled and forced to sign confessions in a language that they don’t understand.

‘This is a daily reality of life in Palestine.

Mark hopes that the march raises awareness among people who might not have the issue on their agenda.

He said: ‘In Britain we are extremely complicit in the actions of Israel.

‘We shouldn’t be trading weapons with a country that shoots innocent protestors and uses its military to lock up children.’

Mark is encouraging anybody who would like to get involved to contact the PSD via their Facebook page.