THE family of a Royal Marine killed in the first major naval battle of the Second World War is being sought by a Canadian town looking to honour his sacrifice.

Politicians from the community of Ajax, in Ontario, have launched an appeal to find the surviving loved ones of Southsea-born Commando, William Walter Lambard.

HMS Ajax, pictured following a refit after the the Battle of River Plate.

Marine Lambard was among 69 Brits killed during the Battle of River Plate in the south Atlantic on December 13, 1939.

The 20-year-old had been serving in the light cruiser HMS Ajax when it, alongside fellow cruisers HMS Achilles and HMS Exeter, went head to head with German ‘pocket battleship’ Admiral Graf Spee.

The settlement of Ajax was founded in the wake of this battle and named after HMS Ajax.

It has a tradition of naming streets after sailors who served during the 1939 battle, with William’s road called ‘Lambard Crescent’.

A photo of Lambard Crescent, which was named after Royal Marine William Lambard. The street is located in Ajax, Ontario in southern Canada. Photo: Ajax Town Council

In May political leaders will be staging a re-dedication ceremony for the street and the town is hoping to trace Marine Lambard’s relatives to attend it.

Speaking to The News, Ajax mayor, Shaun Collier, said: ‘As a veteran of the Canadian forces, I have an unwavering respect for all those who served and continue to serve and am proud of Ajax’s street naming tradition.

‘On my recent trip to Uruguay to mark the 80th anniversary of the battle, I felt a deep sense of humility and pride for those who so courageously fought.

‘One of those soldiers was Royal Marine, William Lambard who paid the ultimate sacrifice during the battle.

‘Myself and Ajax Council look forward to welcoming the surviving relatives of William Lambard on May 11 for a special re-dedication ceremony of Lambard Crescent.’

Marine Lambard was born in 1919 to Walter Ernest Lambard and Kate Mansfield Harding.

His mother died in 1937, aged 61, while his father died in 1963, aged 85. It’s understood Marine Lambard also had an older sister called Kathleen Mary Lambard, who was born in 1910.

Efforts by Ajax to trace his family to invite them to attend a previous dedication ceremony in November 2000 were unsuccessful.

Brenda Kriz, records and freedom of information co-ordinator at Ajax Town Council, said: ‘Where possible, we try to locate and notify the veterans and/or their family when a street is being named in their honour.

‘It is possible that the family doesn’t even know of the history of the town of Ajax and the fact that there is a street named after William.

‘We hope to be able to locate and contact this family with enough time for them to plan to visit the town of Ajax for this event, if they are able to do so.’

Those with information about Marine Lambard’s family can contact Brenda at brenda.kriz@ajax.ca