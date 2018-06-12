Charity marks its 200th year

Have your say

AN MP has hosted a birthday bash for a Hampshire charity – in the Houses of Parliament.

Stephen Morgan, Portsmouth South MP, staged the do for the Sailors’ Society to mark its 200th anniversary.

The charity was founded in 1818 to help struggling seafarers returning home from the Napoleonic Wars.

It now works in 30 countries supporting seafarers and their families at home, in port and at sea, through the delivery of chaplaincy, education and the relief of poverty and distress.

Stuart Rivers, chief executive of the cause, thanked Mr Morgan for his help in celebrating the bicentenary.

He added the organisation would not ‘rest on its laurels’ and will continue to support the men and women ‘who play such an important role’ transporting goods at sea.