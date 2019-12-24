Christmas cheer descends upon Royal Navy base HMS Sultan as hundreds of sailors enjoy festive fun

FROM festive sumo wrestlers to parades packed with outrageous Christmas uniforms, sailors at HMS Sultan have been getting into the Yuletide swing of things.

More than 500 sailors from the Gosport military base took part in their Christmas charity divisions.

Sailors at HMS Sultan line up for Christmas divisions in festive jumpers. Photo: Royal Navy

Sporting a range of wacky glasses, Christmas jumpers and Santa hats, the Sultan sailors rallied in their quest to give a military charity the perfect winter treat.

And their efforts helped to drum up £216.48 for the Royal Navy Royal Marines Charity, in Portsmouth.

Petty Officer Barry Cliverd, who organised the parade, said: ‘It’s fantastic seeing the parade staff, ship’s company and trainees getting into the Christmas spirit. Despite all our joviality, none of us fail to remember our fellow service personnel that are in need at this time of year.’

Alasdair Akass, director of engagement and communications at the RNRMC, said the money had been put to good use by helping to fund grants for deployed ships, families and veterans over Christmas.

Trainee sailors putting their best foot forward during a festive dance at HMS Sultan. Photo: Royal Navy

He added: ‘It’s been a privilege to hear and see so many incredible and innovative fundraising stories, much like this festive fundraiser.

‘From everybody here at the RNRMC, we want to wish all our supporters and beneficiaries a very merry Christmas.

‘We will especially be thinking of all those serving personnel who are deployed over the festive period and their families back home.’

And with festive spirits at a high, the base staged is annual Christmas ‘It’s a Knockout’ competition.

Christmas jumpers were on proud display during HMS Sultan's festive divisions for charity. Photo: PO Phot Nicola Harper.

Teams made up of staff and trainee from across Sultan took part in 11 different activities from carol singing and present dunking, to visiting Santa’s grotto and tackling a wacky Christmas assault course.

Leading Physical Trainer Regaina Cawley said: ‘This event is all about letting the trainees have some fun after a long and challenging term of training.

‘It also shows them that physical training doesn’t always have to be routine and it gives the PT staff an opportunity to show their fun side.’

The festive fun was supporting the ‘Reverse Advent Calendar’ campaign which aids others with a donation to the Gosport and Fareham Basics food bank.

Staff and ship's company at HMS Sultan dressed up for the naval base's Christmas bash. Photo: Royal Navy