ONE of the Royal Navy’s great workhorses made a triumphant return to Portsmouth after 12 years at sea protecting the Falkland Islands.

Patrol ship HMS Clyde sailed home after successfully completing an epic 8,000-mile homeward-bound odyssey across the Atlantic.

Michael Murphy and Monika Jakubikova having fun with Santa and his helpers.''Picture: Habibur Rahman

Scores of emotional families greeted the ship’s company as it arrived at Portsmouth Naval Base.

But it was a bittersweet moment for the crew, as just hours later Clyde’s epic stint with the navy came to a close as she was decommissioned.

Lieutenant Commander Richard Skelton was Clyde’s last captain, having previously been her executive officer – the second in command – five years ago.

He said: ‘It’s hugely bittersweet for us today, homecoming is always emotive; the separation from families is possibly the hardest part of the job, and the joy of seeing of them is brilliant.

Leading Medical Assistant Owen Mulligan with his family.''Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘Clyde’s been away from Portsmouth for just over 12 years, and to come back to families just before Christmas and decommission her on the same day makes it doubly poignant.’

Some of the near 40-strong crew have been on the ship for about nine months, but most for about six months – the standard tour length before handing over to a relief crew.

Emotional Leading Medical Assistant Owen Mulligan, of Portsmouth, was glad to be home and embraced his wife, Kayleigh and their two daughters, Evelyn, six, and Daisy, three.

HMS Clyde ihas returned to Portsmouth after a stint protecting the Falkland Islands.'Picture: Habibur Rahman

The 31-year-old sailor said: ‘It’s amazing to be back with my family, it’s a dream come true. It’s always hard being away, especially when it’s such a long distance.’

Clyde’s decommissioning ceremony was attended by about 200 guests including former commanding officers and the ship’s lady sponsor, Lady Dunt.

Having seen about 25 crew handovers over a dozen years, HMS Clyde will now be stripped of personal belongings and prepared for her handover to BAE Systems for the next phase of her life.

Lieutenant Commander Richard Skelton greeting his family, Natalie and 14-month-old son Rory.''Picture: Habibur Rahman

Able Seaman Reece Backshall, has been with Clyde for the past seven months on his first deployment in the Royal Navy, including a port visit to Rio De Janeiro.

The proud 26-year-old, of Westbourne, was greeted by his family on the jetty and said: ‘This is a proud moment, probably the proudest moment of my life. It feels great.

‘Serving on Clyde has been good fun. It’s a small team, it’s not like bigger ships, it’s a lot more close and everyone gets on with everyone.’

He added: ‘This has been a perfect first deployment. I couldn’t have asked for anything better.’

HMS Clyde is the final Portsmouth ship to make her homecoming for Christmas after a busy month in the naval base.

AB Reece Backshall with cousins Abi Smith and Callum Smith.''Picture: Habibur Rahman

On Thursday, the Portsmouth flotilla welcomed HMS Trent for the first time after construction in Scotland and initial sea trials.

She joins the Fishery Protection Squadron which HMS Clyde is leaving, while her sister ship, HMS Forth, takes up guard of the Falklands.

Commander Simon Pressdee, commanding officer of the Fishery Protection Squadron, said: ‘It has been a real privilege to welcome HMS Clyde home today after what has been the longest Royal Navy deployment in modern times, achieving over 12 years forward-deployed to the South Atlantic.

‘More than 800 members of the squadron have served in HMS Clyde, experiencing life in the southern oceans for over six months at a time, providing many of them with unique and special memories from an outstanding part of the planet.

‘Her decommissioning this afternoon will remember all those who have served in her before we hand this workhorse of the fleet back to BAE Systems who have carefully supported her throughout her deployment.’

A sailor greeting his loved ones.''Picture: Habibur Rahman

Thrilled Charlotte Holland pictured with her family at Portsmouth Naval Base following the return of HMS Clyde to the city .''Picture: Habibur Rahman

Monika Jakubikova and Michael Murphy. 'Picture: Habibur Rahman