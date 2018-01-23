City charity thanked by Falklands widow

THE WIDOW of a courageous Paratrooper killed in the Falklands War has thanked a Gosport charity for letting her retrace her loved one’s final steps.

The Falklands Veterans Foundation (FVF) sponsored and arranged for Jay Hyrons to visit the spot her former husband, Lance Corporal Gary Bingley, died.

He was killed in the Battle of Goose Green in May, 1982. He was section leader in D-Company with Second Battalion, The Parachute Regiment, and was posthumously awarded the Military Medal for his heroism.

Jay, who raised more than £1,000 for Combat Stress, said she was grateful for FVF’s help.