An aerial view of Portsmouth, which is where Combat Stress's epic ultramarathon will finish during Remembrance weekend.

The Race to Remember – a 76km ultramarathon – is being organised by veterans’ mental health charity Combat Stress.

Kicking off on Saturday, November 13, the massive route will start at Aldershot, the home of the British Army and finish in Portsmouth – the home of the Royal Navy.

Organisers behind the run, which one of the last organised ultramarathons of the year, hope the event will drum up £40,000 for Combat Stress.

As well as the 76km, the event also features alternative options – a 36km route that can be walked or run, or a 10km race.

Robert Marsh, director of fundraising at Combat Stress, said: ‘It would be fantastic to see as many people as possible sign up to take part in Race to Remember.

‘It’s the perfect opportunity to show your support for former servicemen and women while really putting your physical endurance to the test.

‘Combat Stress provides unique life-changing, and often life-saving, support to veterans in the UK with complex mental health problems.

‘The need for our specialist services remains critical, so having the support of the public is vital to ensure we can continue being there to empower veterans, rebuild families and save lives.’

The charity was founded at the end of the First World War to support those who returned from the front line with shell shock, traumatised by what they had experienced in combat.

Today, thousands of veterans across the UK who served in conflicts spanning the Second World War to Afghanistan depend on Combat Stress’ specialist mental health services to rebuild their lives.

The charity is heavily dependent on public donations. The money raised by Race to Remember will enable the charity to continue delivering vital treatment and support to former servicemen and women.

Registration fees for the event are set according to the chosen distance, with £76 for the ultramarathon, and £36 for the 36kms and £20 for the 10km race

Participants are also encouraged to try to raise as much as they can in sponsorship, with rewards on offer for hitting various fundraising milestones.

To find out more and to register, visit: https://events.combatstress.org.uk/event/racetoremember

