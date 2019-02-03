COMMENT: Let’s all hope new bid for PTSD cash is successful

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder is a strange creature indeed and, according to the NHS is an anxiety disorder caused by very stressful, frightening or distressing events.

Someone with PTSD often relives the traumatic event through nightmares and flashbacks, and may experience feelings of isolation, irritability and guilt.

They may also have problems sleeping, such as insomnia, and find concentrating difficult.

These symptoms are often severe and persistent enough to have a significant impact on the person’s day-to-day life.

It can of course affect anyone but the main people suffering seem to be armed forces personnel – active or retired – so it is good to see that armed forces supporters are bidding for a massive pot of cash to help traumatised veterans who have ‘slipped under the radar’.

The Solent Armed Forces Covenant Partnership Board has submitted a bid for £670,000 to pay for the new initiative.

The cash would be used across the Portsmouth area to deliver a programme of mental health support, including drop-in projects and outreach groups.

And it’s hoped the windfall would fund an intensive support service working with up to 100 veterans’ families a year that are affected by their loved ones’ mental health woes.

Good news indeed. These veterans have been willing to be thrown into the front line of any conflict ready to lay down their lives to protect us all.

What’s been done about these suffering unsung heroes? Practically nothing and we hear almost daily, up and down the country, about such service personnel ‘dumped on the scrapheap’ by governments past and present.

Let us all hope The Solent Armed Forces Covenant Partnership Board get the cash so desperately needed and bring some relief and hope for these vets.