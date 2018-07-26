Concerns for staff as frigates are put on ice

DELAYS into the production of a new series of Royal Navy frigates have been criticised by trade unions and maritime experts.

The acquisition of new Type 31e frigates was abruptly terminated, with the MoD putting it down to a lack of compliant bids.

The frigates were meant to be part of a national shipbuilding strategy, involving many commercial UK shipyards.

It had not been announced where the Type 31e class frigates would be based, but some were expected to come to Portsmouth.

The MoD has stated that it still plans to produce a series of new five new frigates for the Royal Navy, despite putting the scheme on ice.

A spokesman said: ‘There have been no changes in our plans to procure a first batch of five new Type 31e frigates to grow our Royal Navy.

‘We still want the first ship delivered by 2023 and are confident that industry will meet the challenge of providing them for the price tag we've set.

‘This is an early contract in a wider procurement process, and we will incorporate the lessons learned and begin again as soon as possible so the programme can continue at pace.’

Maritime defence expert Mike Critchley, from Gosport, says that the timing of the announcement feels suspicious, and is calling on the MoD to rethink its strategy.

He said: ‘I think it’s very naughty that it was announced the day before parliamentary recess – I suppose that was done in the hope that it will be forgotten about.

‘These shipyards have put a lot of money into this and won’t be happy with it.

‘If the MoD doesn’t order from UK shipyards they will have to let the staff go – it is a very serious issue.

‘I imagine the shipyard staff will be incandescent because of this decision.’

Trade union GMB, which represents shipyards in the UK, say it is a ‘body blow’ to shipbuilding communities.

National officer Ross Murdoch said: ‘Some are already seeing significant redundancies as the carrier programme runs down, while others are in shipyards with a distinct lack of future orders meaning they will see nothing but a gloomy future ahead.

‘The renaissance in shipbuilding and the steady drumbeat of orders rhetoric from this government are proving to be hollow words as far as our members are concerned.’