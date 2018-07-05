Concerns mount over safety of missing Portchester veteran 

Have your say

FEARS are mounting for the safety of a veteran soldier from Portchester after he vanished from his family home.

Derek Britton, 60, was last seen on Tuesday at around 11.30am, in the Central Road area of Fareham, police said.

A spokeswoman for Hampshire police added: ‘Since then he has not been in contact with family and we are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare’

Derek is understood to be a veteran solider. He is white, 5ft 6ins tall, has short hair and hearing aids behind both ears.

He was last seen wearing green shorts and a t-shirt.

Police have said he may be driving his car, which is a grey Hyundai I30 which has a registration plate that ends in FFU.

Officers believe Mr Britton may have travelled to Weymouth.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44180251191.