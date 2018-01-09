Contest to build new Royal Navy frigates heats up

DEFENCE giant Babcock has thrown its hat in the ring to secure a key contract to build the first batch of the navy’s new breed of frigates.

The firm, which has one of its main HQs at Lakeside, in North Harbour, Portsmouth, has teamed up with other industry experts in a bid to secure the contract to build the first five Type 31e warships.

Revealing its effort yesterday, the company said it will lead the team which includes: Thales, BMT, Harland & Wolff and Ferguson Marine.

All the frigates will be built in the UK and capped at £250m each. They will not be as advanced at the Type 26 frigates, which will feature top-of-the-line technology.

An investment decision on who will build the Type 31e will be revealed by the government at the end of the year.