Cooking lunch for the Queen Royal Navy sailor’s career high

PREPARING lunch for the Queen is something that cannot be beaten, the chef in charge of feeding the monarch during a visit to her namesake warship has said.

Her Majesty will be visiting the ship as she is commissioned into the Royal Navy.

And after the ceremony, she will be tucking into a three-course lunch prepared by chefs on the £3.1bn aircraft carrier.

Petty Officer Dean Allen, who will be leading the lunch, said: ‘I don’t think you can go bigger than feeding the Queen. It is the biggest catering moment of my career.

‘The chefs are buzzing, they can’t wait, they have been looking forward to today for a long time - the commissioning and feeding the Queen.’

Having served in the military for 20 years, 18 of which were in the army’s Royal Logistics Corps, the 37-year-old has cooked for the royal family before.

He added the Queen’s menu would be special: ‘She has got a salmon tian for starter, for main course she has got a double rib of (British) lamb with a bean cassoulet.

‘And for pudding she has got a burnt blood orange tart with poached meringue.’

PO Allen said there was no real theme to the dishes being served, just that the chefs came up with the ideas and tried to create something new.

A team of 48 chefs will feed more than 3,700 mouths today, from members of the crew, to their family and VIPs at a charity do tonight.