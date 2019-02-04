Cutting-edge virtual reality being rolled out to help train British Army soldiers 

SOLDIERS could soon be using a hi-tech virtual reality programme to hone their war-fighting skills after a £1m contract was granted by the government,

Global software developer Bohemia Interactive Simulations has been given the cash to fund the Virtual Reality in Land Training pilot.

It aims to give troops a wider range of hostile simulated scenarios that aren’t easy to recreate on a training ground.

Alongside high-resolution virtual reality headsets, mixed reality will allow soldiers to interact with objects and avatar customisation, which can replicate faces and body shapes so users can recognise fellow soldiers.

Troops from Portsmouth could one day use it.