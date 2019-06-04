These amazing new colour photos have bought new life to rarely-seen images from D-Day and the Second World War.

The News’ Head of Video Habibur Rahman has researched and carefully edited a series of old photographs from our picture archive to create these stunning images. Click on each photo to flip between the coloured version and the black-and-white version.

Tomorrow the UK’s national commemorative service for D-Day will be held in Portsmouth, with world leaders including Donald Trump and Angela Merkel visiting our city.

The Queen, Prince Charles and Theresa May will also be guests at tomorrow’s service.

As part of the anniversary Portsmouth City Council has created plaques to honour the 119 men from the city who died between the invasion of France and the end of the Battle of Normandy.

Picture: The News

The plaques have put up in the streets where the soldiers lived before they went to fight in the Second World War.

They include Private Robert Johns, who was just 16 when he died serving the Parachute Regiment, and 47-year-old Warrant Engineer William Smith who died when HMS Mourne was torpedoed.