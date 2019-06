If you are travelling to our city and are wondering where the best places to eat are while in town. Here are the 12 best restaurants according to Tripadvisor.

1. Restaurant 27 This restaurant in South Parade, Southsea, is the best restaurant in Portsmouth according to TripAdvisor. It has a five star rating based on 1,132 reviews on the website. Malcolm Wells JPIMedia Buy a Photo

2. Smile Cafe This cafe in Marmion Road, Southsea has a 4.5 star rating based on 308 reviews on TripAdvisor. Google Maps Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

3. Bodrum Restaurant This restaurant in Albert Road is one of the best to visit in the city according to TripAdvisor. It has a 4.5 star rating based on 369 reviews on the website. Sarah Standing JPIMedia Buy a Photo

4. Algarve's Grill Located in Osborne Road in Southsea, this restaurant is one of the best in the city according to TripAdvisor. It has a 4.5 star rating based on 586 reviews. Fiona Callingham JPIMedia Buy a Photo

View more