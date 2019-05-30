THE Chinese Government have sent a special message to the ‘peace-loving’ people of the UK ahead of the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

Portsmouth will be the national focal point of commemorative events in the UK next week, with major world leaders attending a ceremony on Southsea Common on June 5.

The Queen, President Trump, the Prime Minister, Chancellor Merkel of Germany and many more will all be arriving in our city on Wednesday.

The News has been contacting world goverments in an attempt to find out which leaders would be attending the Southsea Common ceremony.

China confirmed that they would not be sending any dignitaries to our city on June 5 but have sent a special message to the people of Portsmouth and the UK.

In a statement the Chinese Embassy said: ‘This year is the 75th anniversary of the D-Day. The peace-loving people in the UK, Europe and all over the world are commemorating the D-Day.

‘The Chinese people made great sacrifice and contribution to the victory of the world's anti-fascism war and join the people of the world in commemorating this important anniversary.

‘This is also a time to remember our soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice and our fellow countrymen who lost their lives in the war.

‘Chinese people are peace-loving and ready to promote unity, communication and cooperation with the international community to maintain world peace and security.’

The Australian Prime Minister, the Governor-General of New Zealand, the French President and the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic are also set to attend the ceremony on June 5.