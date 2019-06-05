D-Day 75: Crowds wowed by acrobatic display from the Red Arrows over the Solent

RED, white and blue stripes could be seen in the sky across Portsmouth as the Red Arrows performed a ‘stunning’ afternoon display in honour of D-Day 75.

The Royal Air Force team treated onlookers to an array of acrobatic feats over the Solent as part of the commemorations for the anniversary of the Normandy Landings.

Red Arrows'Picture: Ian Hargreaves (050619-28)

Ruth Buckley and her husband Ken from Eastleigh watched the jets from Southsea seafront. Ruth, 67, said: ‘We have seen the Red Arrows many times but I think this is their best display yet.

‘It was so impressive. And the whole day has been fantastic - a fitting way to remember everyone involved in D-Day.’

The Red Arrows.'Picture: Ian Hargreaves (050619-29)

Ken, 67, added: ‘The display was excellent. The whole day has been very moving.’

Southsea couple Alistair and Cheryl Bird agreed. Alistair, 58, said: 'The Red Arrows are fantastic. The display was absolutely stunning.

Cheryl Bird, 52, said: 'We saw them a long time ago but they were even better than I remembered.’

Isabella Ramsey, eight, from Portsmouth came to the seafront to watch the display after school.

The Red Arrows.'Picture: Ian Hargreaves (050619-31)

'I thought it was amazing,’ she said.

‘I have seen them before but they were better this time around. It's been a nice day.'

Her dad, Robert, agreed but thought children in the city should’ve been allowed the day off from school. The 36-year-old said: 'I thought it was fantastic. The whole event has been brilliant for Portsmouth.

'However, it should have been made into a bigger event to allow the children time off school to watch it.’

The Red Arrows.'Picture: Ian Hargreaves (050619-30)

Speaking earlier in the day Red Arrows flight officer Michael Fox said:‘We always fly for the Queen once a year for her birthday but to do it in honour of D-Day 75 is a real privilege.’



Ruth and Ken Buckley from Eastney enjoyed the Red Arrow display for D-Day 75

Alistair and Cheryl Bird from Southsea watching the Red Arrows for D Day 75