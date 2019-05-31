Have your say

GOSPORT will be holding a series of events this weekend to help mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

The commemorative event will take place at Stokes Bay tomorrow and Sunday and has been organised by the Borough Council.

DDay scene at Gosport in June 1944.

It will feature an exciting range of entertainment, displays and military re-enactments, marking Gosport’s central role in the events of June 1944.

Daytime events are free and will run from 10am to 5pm.

Here are all of the things that will be going on at Stokes Bay over the weekend:

- flypasts by aircraft from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight on both days

- a sailpast of historic vessels and a landing craft display on Saturday, 11.30am-12.30pm

- arena displays

- living history re-enactments

- replica wartime aircraft on show

- demonstrations of Second World War weapons

- a vintage market

- tanks and other vehicles used in WW2

- live music performances

- talks and presentations

- a bar and food concessions

On Saturday night there will be a dance with music from the 1940s-style Kalamazoo Dance Band from 7pm to 10.30pm. For tickets (£10 plus a £1.25 booking fee, over-16s only) search 'D-Day 75 Gosport' at www.eventbrite.co.uk, pop into the Tourist Information Centre at Gosport bus station or call the centre on 023 9252 2944.

On Sunday there will be a special parade with a guard from HMS Sultan, leaving Stokes Bay Sailing Club at around 10.45am for a civic remembrance service on the promenade by the Canadian memorial at 11am, attended by VIPs.