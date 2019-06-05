D-Day 75: Here is what D-Day ceremony site in Southsea Common looks like

THE eyes of the world will be on Portsmouth today as thousands gather to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

Southsea Common will host a ceremony to commemorate the Normandy Landings later this morning.

Scene from Southsea Common this morning. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

It is set to be attended by hundreds of D-Day veterans as well as the Queen, Prince Charles and major world leaders.

Donald Trump will be coming to Portsmouth for the ceremony as part of his State Visit to the UK, he will be joined by Theresa May, Chancellor Merkel, President Macron and others.

Due to the high profile of the VIPs attending the event in Southsea, security fencing has been put up around the common and a solid steel fence surrounds the ceremony site.

While most of us will not be able to get through this fence – we have been able to send a photographer and he has sent back pictures to show what the site looks like.

Sailors arriving at Southsea Common this morning. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

You can follow all the updates from throughout the day here in our live blog.