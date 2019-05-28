THE Labour Party leader will attend D-Day 75 ceremony in Portsmouth next week, according to reports.

Jeremy Corbyn MP is set to attend the event on Southsea Common on June 5 alongside the Prime Minister, the Queen and the President of the United States.

The Daily Mail’s deputy political editor, John Stevens tweeted: ‘Jeremy Corbyn WILL attend D-Day commemorations in Portsmouth with Donald Trump.’

It was reported over the weekend that the leader of the opposition was set to snub the event in Portsmouth.

The Times claimed that a Whitehall source had reported that Mr Corbyn had failed to respond to an invite to attend the national commemorative event in our city next week.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will attend D-Day 75 ceremony in Portsmouth. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

The Islington North MP has been critical of President Trump’s forthcoming state visit to the UK from June 3.

He has refused to join a state banquet at Buckingham Palace with the US President.

However now it is being reported that Mr Corbyn will in fact attend the ceremony on Southsea Common.

Prince Charles will also be attending the event as will other foreign dignitaries including the Czech Republic Prime Minister Andrej Babis.

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis, left, will also attend the ceremony in Portsmouth. Picture: (Michaela Rihova/CTK via AP)

The former country of Czechoslovakia – which has since been split into the Czech Republic and Slovakia – was one of the allied nations who participated in the Normandy Landings on June 6, 1944.

The News has contacted a number of world nations including Germany, France, Canada, New Zealand and Australia to ask if any other dignitaries will be attending the event in Portsmouth next week.