D-Day 75: Police on Southsea Common say - this is the biggest thing we've ever seen

Members of the Southsea Neighbourhood Policing Team said this was ‘unlike any other event’ they had worked at.

They asked not to be named but one said: ‘They we’re predicting around 65,000 people but who knows how many there will be. This is the biggest thing we have ever seen.’

The stage on Southsea Common Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Their colleague added: ‘I have worked here 10 years and never seen anything like this. We want to show people that this security is here for them and not just Trump. The security is to protect them and the veterans because at the end of the day that’s what it’s all about.’