THERE will be plenty to see during Portsmouth’s D-Day 75 spectacle in June.

Three-hundred veterans will board the Royal British Legion’s chartered ferry in Portsmouth to France on June 5, plus 200 more expected at the event in city and an additional 200 at tributes in Normandy.

About 4,000 military personnel from all three services will be involved in the international commemorations.

At least 11 Royal Navy vessels, from frigates and minehunters to small patrol craft and RFA support ships, will be based in the Solent.

While some 200 paratroopers from British, US and French armies will stage jumps into Normandy.

Up to 26 aircraft to be involved in flypasts over Portsmouth, including the Red Arrows and Battle of Britain Memorial flight.

And four military bands will provide the music for ceremonies worldwide, including the Band of the Royal Marines in Portsmouth.