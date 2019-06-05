D-Day 75: Prime Minister and Defence Secretary to wave veterans off from HMS Queen Elizabeth

Have your say

THE Prime Minister and the defence secretary will be on the deck of the HMS Queen Elizabeth to wave veterans off.

Hundreds of D-Day heroes will sail from Portsmouth to Normandy once more this evening.

HHMS Queen Elizabeth. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA

Theresa May and Portsmouth North MP Penny Mordaunt will be on the deck of the Royal Navy carrier to see them off.

The crew of the 65,000 tonne HMS Queen Elizabeth will also pay homage to the veterans as they leave Portsmouth at around 6.40pm this evening.

READ MORE: This is when D-Day vets will sail from Portsmouth

Portsmouth will host a ceremony to commemorate the Normandy Landings later this morning.

It is set to be attended by hundreds of D-Day veterans as well as the Queen, Prince Charles and major world leaders.

Due to the high profile of the VIPs attending the event in Southsea, security fencing has been put up around the common and a solid steel fence surrounds the ceremony site.

READ MORE: HMS QE to pay homage to D-Day veterans

A spitfire has been pictured on Southsea Common.

While HMS Queen Elizabeth’s crew have been practicing this morning before seeing the veterans off later this evening.

You can follow all the updates from throughout the day here in our live blog.