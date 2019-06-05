D-Day 75: Prime minister Theresa May praises Portsmouth's 'sense of duty and solidarity' as it supported the war effort

As she prepares to visit Portsmouth today for the national D-Day commemoration event on Southsea Common, the Prime Minister THERESA MAY writes exclusively for The News.

As thousands of people gather in Portsmouth to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day, they will see how those historic, unforgettable events have become part of the fabric of this city.

Prime Minister Theresa May Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

It was here that General Eisenhower, Admiral Ramsay and General Montgomery planned the largest seaborne invasion in history, and where many thousands of troops involved in the operation spent the final weeks leading up to it.

From Portsmouth’s hospitals to its dockyard, we are reminded that everyone in this city had a role to play in supporting the brave efforts of the allied forces.

Today we will be paying tribute to the sense of duty and solidarity that brought the people of Portsmouth together during that time and recognising the strength of spirit which meant that even in our darkest days, our communities came together to endure and prevail.

And it will be an honour to recognise the bravery of our veterans in the very place where so many embarked for Normandy 75 years ago.

As we remember their courage and their sacrifice, let us also reflect on the momentous role of the city itself, and celebrate those who have helped it to thrive - then, now, and in the years to come.